Angels host back-to-school event for to get kids ready for fall

Your kids probably don't want to hear this, but school is just weeks – for some, in a matter of days – from being back in session. The Angels Baseball Foundation hosted a back-to-school event to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday, the Halos treated 800 local students with backpack and goody bags stuffed with campus essentials – including new shoes, school supplies and Angels gear.

The event served kids from the Anaheim Family YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim – Cypress, Boys and Girls Clubs – Central Orange Coast, Easterseals, Kidwords, Project Access, OC Rescue Mission and Families Forward.

The Angels Baseball Foundation worked alongside with the San Diego County Credit Union and Jersey Mike's to collect donations for their Stuff the Bus campaign.