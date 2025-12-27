Castaic gas leak prompts shelter in place order, closure of 5 Freeway

The Brief The gas leak occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Rd. was shut down in both directions. People in Santa Clarita and in the San Fernando Valley reported smelling a strong odor.



Residents in Castaic were asked to shelter in place following a gas leak and possible explosion.

What we know:

The gas leak was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27 near Ridge Route Rd. and Pine Crest Place.

The gas line rupture reportedly occurred on a hill above the 5 Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road and is prompting a SigAlert shutting down the freeway in both directions in the area, according to California Highway Patrol Officer M. Curtiss. Also, all lanes of Pearblossom Highway (state Route 138) and state Route 126 are closed down.

It's unclear when the freeway and roads will reopen.

Local perspective:

People in the area, and even those in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch, and Sylmar, have reported a strong smell of gas.

A resident in the area reported hearing a loud explosion, causing their house to rattle.

The fire department is urging people to remain indoors and shelter in place.

The gas company is actively working to contain the leak. It's unclear what caused the gas line to rupture.

This is a developing story, check back for updates