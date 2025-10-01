Ron Washington not returning as Angels manager: 'I have to accept that'

Ron Washington's time as manager of the Los Angeles Angels has come to an end, the team announced.

Washington was hoping to return for a third season after missing time this season following major surgery. However, the front office has decided to go in another direction.

What we know:

The Angels hired Washington in Nov. 2023 and in 2024, the Halos had the worst season in franchise history, going 63-99.

This season, the 73-year-old missed significant time after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. Washington was back with the team at the end of the season. However, he did not resume managerial duties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Angels manager Ron Washington to miss rest of season amid health issue

While Washington was recovering, Ray Montgomery served as interim manager, but didn't get the job. In addition, the Angels finished last in the AL West this season, going 72-90.

‘I have to accept that’

What they're saying:

Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno haven't comment publicly about the decision, but Washington told The Athletic that Minasian claimed they made the move because of the team’s performance, not his health.

"I have to accept that," Washington said in an interview with The Athletic. "I can't go back to argue with them to try and tell them different when they've made a decision… We were starting to perform better."

Washington was Major League Baseball's oldest manager during his two seasons with the Halos.

What's next:

The search is on for a new manager, who will become the fifth full-time manager since 2018.

Former players Torii Hunter and Albert Pujols have reportedly been named as potential candidates.

