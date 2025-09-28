Mike Trout hits 400th home run, plays catch with fan who caught ball

article

Mike Trout hit his 400th career home run, Kyle Hendricks pitched seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday night.

Trout reached the milestone in the eighth inning when he hit a 485-foot solo homer to left-center field off Rockies reliever Jaden Hill to extend the Angels’ lead to 3-0.

The three-time American League MVP had just one home run in his previous 36 games. After the game, the fan who caught the homer met up with Trout to hand the future hall-of-famer the ball.

As a thank you, the fan received autographed bats from Trout, but the former squeezed in one request – to play catch with the 3-time MVP.

Taylor Ward and Nolan Schanuel also homered for the Angels, who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Ward’s home run was his 34th of the season, tying him for the 10th-most in the majors.

In his 300th career start, and his first since giving up a career-high nine earned runs in a Sept. 14 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Hendricks (8-10) allowed just three hits and struck out five batters with no walks. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his past 18 starts.

Luis García earned his second save of the season after getting Jordan Beck to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Colorado starter Germán Márquez (3-15) pitched a strong game in which he gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking out five in a season-high seven innings.

Hunter Goodman had two of the Rockies’ five hits.

