Angels' Logan O'Hoppe debuts catcher's gear designed by Miller Children's & Women's Hospital patients

It's Player's Weekend in Major League Baseball and Los Angles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe made things extra special for the kids at Miller's Children's Hospital in Long Beach.

O'Hoppe and his teammate and pitcher Hunter Strickland brought a chest protector for some of the kids in the hospital to decorate.

They drew on it with a marker, each providing their own design.

The Player's Weekend puts the focus on players and the causes they care about off the field.

O'Hoppe debuted the customized catcher's gear during the Halos' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.