Angels' Yusei Kikuchi named American League All-Star

Yusei Kikuchi has been named an American League all-star for the second time in his MLB career.

Kikuchi, 34, earned the All-Star nod after throwing with a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts (102 1/3 innings). He hasn't had the best of luck with run support from his Los Angeles Angels teammates, as evidenced by his 3-6 record, but the Japanese lefty struck out 106 batters – 10th in the American League – and an opponent batting average of .244.

Kikuchi was last included in the Midsummer Classic roster in 2021, back when he was with the Seattle Mariners. He sat out the 2021 All-Star Game due to an illness.

Jo Adell snubbed

Kikuchi will tentatively be the lone Angel representative for the Midsummer Classic.

Outfielder Jo Adell was left off the American League roster following Sunday's announcement. The news comes as a disappointment for Halos fans as the 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout first half with 19 home runs – 1 short of his career high – and 52 runs batted in on a .251 batting average in 81 games.

Adell's breakthrough first half comes as he is in the middle of his second full season in the Big Leagues. Formerly a top prospect in the Angels organizations, Adell went through an up-and-down journey between MLB and the Minor Leagues from the time he got drafted first round (10th overall pick) in 2019 to his first full season in the Big Leagues in 2024.

There is a small chance Adell could get called up to the MLB All-Star Game if any of the selected outfielders decide to sit out of the game due to an injury or decide to skip the trip to Atlanta, the site of this year's Midsummer Classic.

The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 15.