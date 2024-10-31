LA Angels acquire 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler: report

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions and teams across the league are hitting the ground running to prepare for the 2025 MLB season in hopes of being championship contenders.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Angels have acquired 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves.

In exchange, the Angels traded pitcher Griffin Cannin.

During the 2024 season, Soler played for the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. The 32-year-old right fielder played in 142 games with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs.

It is believed Soler will be used as the team’s designated hitter.

