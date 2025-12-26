Christmas Day shooting leaves teen boy dead in Lancaster

The Brief A shooting happened in broad daylight in Lancaster on Christmas Day. When first responders arrived, a 16-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene. Four others were wounded in the shooting.



The search is on for the suspects who shot and killed a teen boy on Christmas Day in Lancaster, authorities said.

What we know:

Los Angeles County officials said the shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Angela Court, off Challenger Way and E. Avenue K 8.

When first responders arrived, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others – a 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man – were also hurt in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds that were considered non-life-threatening, officials said.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

The names of the teen killed, and the four wounded were not released.

The circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Those with information about the deadly incident are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.