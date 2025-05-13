Angels and FOX 11 partner to re-air games on FOX 11 Plus

article

The Angels and FanDuel Sports Network Tuesday announced a new partnership with FOX 11 PLUS (KCOP Channel 13), which will simulcast 12 Angels games on its over-the-air channel during the 2025 season. The Angels, FanDuel Sports Network and FOX 11 PLUS will team up to deliver free access to select Sunday games for fans to watch throughout the Los Angeles regional market.

The simulcasts on FOX 11 PLUS will begin on Sunday, May 18th when the Angels play the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium and will continue through September 28th, with the full schedule listed below. Games on FOX 11 PLUS mirror the broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network, featuring Wayne Randazzo, Mark Gubicza and Erica Weston. Additionally, these broadcasts will include FanDuel Sports Network’s Angels Live pre- and postgame shows.

"We are proud to announce a new partnership that will make the Angels and FanDuel Sports Network’s exceptional coverage of our Club more accessible to fans than ever before," said Angels President John Carpino. "Our organization is always exploring ways to broaden our reach and pairing these simulcasts alongside FanDuel Sports Network’s cable, satellite and streaming telecasts and AM830’s coverage on radio and via their app, ensures our fans will never miss a moment of Angels Baseball."

"We’re excited to be the local Los Angeles news station partnering with the Angels and FanDuel Sports Network to bring more free, over-the-air baseball to Southern California fans," said Steve Carlston, SVP and GM of FOX 11 and FOX 11 PLUS.

FanDuel Sports Network remains the home of the Angels, broadcasting all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre- and postgame shows and original programming. Viewers will continue to be able to watch the games on FanDuel Sports Network, the FanDuel Sports Network app and stream on FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Additionally, KLAA AM830 offers listeners the flexibility to hear Angels content via the radio, the KLAA website and the KLAA app.