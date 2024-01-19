LA County DA debate: Candidates discuss crime rates, homeless crisis

The candidates vying to become the next Los Angeles County district attorney engaged in a debate for the upcoming 2024 election.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson served as the co-moderator of the debate hosted by Los Angeles Magazine. Incumbent George Gascón faced off nine candidates – Jeff Chemerinsky, Jonathan Hatami, Nathan Hochman, David Milton John McKinney, Judge Craig Mitchell, María Ramirez, Eric Siddall and Judge Debra Archuleta – as they weighed in on the ongoing Los Angeles crime concerns as well as the homeless crisis.

The candidates at one point, were asked to rate how safe they feel in LA County. A couple answered a zero. Others said five or six. Gascón declined to give a number.

Below is a video of the full debate live streamed Thursday night by the Los Angeles Magazine: