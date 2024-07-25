Driver arrested after allegedly hitting cyclist, plowing through gate in Brentwood

A driver was arrested after hitting a bicyclist in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, then plowing through a gate and leading police on a brief chase.

This happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, on Mandeville Canyon Road. The driver of a gray pickup truck hit one of a group of bicyclists, and kept on driving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The cyclists started filming the driver, as he sped down the street, honking at them.

Then in another clip, the driver is seen plowing through a gate on Mandeville Canyon Road, before continuing on. Witnesses told FOX 11 that the driver was also yelling at the cyclists.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that officers did find a suspect, and started chasing them, but abandoned the chase because the driver was driving too dangerously.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the driver also crashed in Malibu before deputies were able to take him into custody in Ventura County.