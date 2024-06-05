Baki Dewees death: Missing Palmdale baby's father charged with murder, child abuse

The dad of the missing Palmdale baby, Baki Dewees, is now facing a murder charge after his infant son was presumed dead by officials last month.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that the child's father, 24-year-old Yusef Dewees, is being charged with one count of murder, on count of assault on a child causing death and one count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this innocent child and extend our support in the face of such senseless violence," Gascón said in a press release. "Child abuse has no place in our society and such acts of violence are beyond the pale. Children are some of the most vulnerable in our society, and every child is entitled to safety and protection as a human right. We are committed to vigorously seeking justice for the victim and their loved ones."

Back in May 2024, authorities in Los Angeles County announced Baki Dewees had disappeared and at one point during the search, crews looked through a landfill in the Antelope Valley in hopes of finding the missing baby.

The dad was arrested in Utah and authorities are working to extradite the 24-year-old back to Los Angeles County.

The child's remains have yet to be found as of June 5, 2024.