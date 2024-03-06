LA County DA race: George Gascón and Nathan Hochman take early lead

While the race for LA County DA has not been officially called yet, it appears incumbent George Gascón will head to a November runoff election and likely face former U.S. assistant attorney general Nathan Hochman.

As of Wednesday, with 55% of votes counted, Gascón led the polls with 21%. Hochman came in second with 17% and deputy district attorney Jonathan Hatami trailed in third with 13%.

Since neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

LIVE: LA County DA Race Election Results 2024

Eleven candidates were in the running to unseat current LA County DA George Gascón. Since being elected in 2020, Gascón faced backlash for his sweeping policy changes and soft approach on crime. After being in office for less than a year, he faced a recall -- however, despite strong support, the recall attempt failed. A second recall attempt also failed.

Most of the candidates, including many of his employees, say under Gascón crime increased in Los Angeles County, leaving many residents to feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

Gascón's new approach included no juveniles tried as adults, no cash bail except for violent felonies, no death sentences, and fewer sentencing enhancements. Several deputy district attorneys said Gascón was acting more like a public defender than a prosecutor.

If elected, Hochman said he would take politics out of the DA's office and rely on facts and evidence in prosecuting criminals.

Who is Nathan Hochman?

Nathan Hochman is a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, and former president of the LA Ethics Commission.

"On the very first day I would reverse George Gascón's pro-criminal blanket policies. For instance the one that allowed people to steal under $950 to get off scot-free. The ones that don't back victim families that are facing there murders at parole hearings. The ones that have thrown out enhancements for guns, for gangs for three-strikes, I will reverse those policies," Hochman told FOX 11 on Election Day.

During an interview with FOX 11, Hochman said under Gascón, Los Angeles evolved into a ‘dystopia' where lawlessness reigned supreme.

"I, like millions of Angelenos who love this place and do not want to move away from it, are prepared to fight for it. And we are disgusted and disappointed with the pro-criminal blanket policies that our current DA George Gascón has enacted," Hochman told FOX 11 in April of 2023.

He said Gascón's policies are moving "from the county of Angels to a dystopian, Gotham-esque sort of existence where lawlessness is reigning supreme."

He also said veteran prosecutors were stripped of their ability to file appropriate charges against violent, repeat offenders.

As part of his blueprint, Hochman vows to "restore the purpose of the District Attorney's Office to fairly, effectively, and vigorously prosecute those who break laws in Los Angeles County based on the evidence and the law."

Hochman said he would also "restore the integrity and independence of the district attorney by not making decisions based on a party affiliation or political ideology but solely on the facts and the law."

His campaign points out that Hochman is running as an Independent.