California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs gets 15 years in plea deal for bludgeoning friend

Hannah Tubbs, the convicted child molester who got a softball juvenile sentence at the age of 26 in Los Angeles years after attacking a little girl in a restaurant bathroom, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a friend's brutal death.

The 27-year-old, who was charged in Kern County with first-degree murder, threatening a witness, robbery and assault, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and lesser charges in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Tubbs beat Michael Clark to death with a rock in April 2019, according to court documents. The two were friends in the same "survivalist transient group" at the time, according to prosecutors, and the killer's father told Fox News Digital last year that Clark had also lived at his home for a short time.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 7, prosecutors told Fox News Digital.

Tubbs has a history of convictions of violent crimes and drug offenses in California, Washington and Idaho – and has been accused of at least two other attacks on little girls in addition to the one in Los Angeles.

In jailhouse phone calls obtained by Fox News last year, Tubbs gloated over Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's policies and the lenient sentence there that kept the convicted child molester off the sex offender registry.

Tubbs was due to be paroled from state prison after serving a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon in Kern County in 2021 – but L.A. prosecutors asked for a custody transfer so that he could face justice in the 2014 sex assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny's restaurant bathroom.

However, under Gascon's direction, the 2014 case remained in juvenile court because Tubbs was 17 at the time of the attack – just days from legal adulthood.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.