Diana Teran, top aide to Los Angeles DA Gascón, arraignment postponed

The arraignment of Diana Teran, once a top official for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, has been postponed, officials announced Monday.

California Attorney General Robert Bonta announced the charges against Teran in April.

In April, Teran was charged with 11 felony counts for allegedly downloading confidential personnel records of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

The changes were filed by State Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"No one is above the law," said Bonta in a press release announcing the charges against Teran. "Public officials are called to serve the people and the State of California with integrity and honesty. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to fight for the people of California and hold those who break the law accountable."

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said he alerted Bonta to the alleged crime trend, and the two were known to clash.

She took the files while she still worked at the sheriff's department, and Bonta says she then used them without permission when she moved to Gascón's office, where she oversaw sensitive cases, including corruption and police misconduct.

Teran's attorney insists all the files would have been public under a state police transparency law, something the attorney general disagreed with.

A new court date was not immediately released.