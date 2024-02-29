LA County DA George Gascón accused of using 'mafia tactics'

LA County Deputy District Attorney Tatiana Chahoian is accusing her boss, District Attorney George Gascón, of resorting to "mafia tactics."

"We don't live in a third-world country where police are sent to people's homes to intimidate them into silence," Chahoian said.

Her accusations come in the wake of an interview with FOX 11's Gina Silva, where Chahoian exposed concerning practices within the office.

"I mean, silencing people by threatening them with the police is literally a mafia tactic, and I don't work for the mob," Chahoian said.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Chahoian blew the whistle on how prosecutors are being urged not to pursue charges related to reckless driving, street racing and street takeovers.

Two days later, Chahoian says Gascón sent two police officers to her house to deliver a letter.

"It was a three-page letter telling me that I lied, telling me that I violated policies with Gascón's office and that I didn't obtain approval before speaking out, as if I don't have a First Amendment right and essentially telling me to be quiet and meet with my supervisor," Chahoian said.

In the exclusive interview, Chahoian expressed shock and fear over the incident, highlighting the gravity of potential repercussions.

"I'm very afraid that I could lose my job," said Chahoian, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of Gascón's actions.

"It's unbelievable that he could retaliate, and I could lose my job that I've worked so hard at because I said something my boss didn't like," she added.

Late Thursday night, Gascón’s office issued the following statement:

"We cannot comment on specific personnel matters. Saying that, honesty is critically important to any prosecutor’s office. Addressing false claims made by District Attorney staff or the media is a fundamental responsibility of this office – failure to do so fuels distrust in the important work we do every day, undermining our duty to the public and to justice."