9 California restaurants land on Yelp’s 2026 Top 100 list: See the list

Yelp has officially released its 13th annual list of the Top 100 places to Eat in the U.S. for 2026.

This year's rankings, driven by millions of reviews from the Yelp community, highlight a diverse range of dining experiences across 34 states.

What we know:

Yelp determined the rankings by identifying businesses in the restaurants category and ranking them based on several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All featured businesses had a passing health score as of November 6, 2025.

Claiming the No. 1 spot for 2026 is Ci Siamo in New York City. Led by chef Hillary Sterling and part of Danny Meyer’s team, the restaurant is celebrated for modern Italian classics like rigatoni alla gricia.

Other top-ranked spots include Taste of Texas in Houston at No. 2, where diners hand-pick their steak cuts, and NAM Kitchen in Gardena, California, at No. 3, a Vietnamese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that was the most-reviewed business on this year’s list.

Local perspective:

While the full national list covers 34 states, California secured 9 spots this year—the second-most of any state. Here are the highlighted winners from the Golden State:

#3: NAM Kitchen, Gardena – Vietnamese-Peruvian Fusion

#7: Broken Mouth, DTLA – Korean-Hawaiian

#16: Greek Bistro, Glendale – Mediterranean/Greek

#17: Tsukiyo Sushi, LA Koreatown – Japanese/Sushi

#28: Fat Of the Land, Santa Ana – American/Elevated Comfort

#42: Than Tinh Chay, San Diego – Vietnamese/Vegan

#58: Zen Curry and Grill, Temecula – Japanese Curry/Fusion

#71: Lapisara Eatery, San Francisco – Thai/Brunch

#88: Board and Drink, San Francisco – Sandwiches/New American

What they're saying:

Yelp’s trend expert, Tara Lewis, noted that the list provides a unique look at dining habits by relying on community input.

"Yelp’s top 100 places to eat shows what happens when real people guide the conversation about restaurants," said Lewis. "By sharing honest reviews and photos, diners have surfaced a mix of cozy neighborhood favorites, brunch and sandwich shops, and unique culinary experiences you won’t find on any other list."

Big picture view:

The 2026 list highlights several regional and culinary shifts.

Texas's dominance, particularly in Houston, reflects a growing dining scene outside traditional coastal hubs.

California followed with nine restaurants, while New York claimed five, all located in New York City. Diners are currently embracing "nostalgic comfort food," all-day brunch, and specialized cuisines like Japanese and Nikkei.

Additionally, Yelp is integrating new technology to assist with discovery. New AI-powered tools like Yelp Assistant, a chatbot for business-specific questions, and Menu Vision, which uses camera technology to show photos and reviews of specific dishes, are being introduced to streamline the dining experience.

What's next:

Diners can view and share the full 2026 list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. by visiting Yelp's website.