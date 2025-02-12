These Southern California restaurants made Yelp's Top 100 list for 2025

The Brief Yelp just released its list of Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2025. Taking the top spot on the list is South LA's Holbox, a casual Mexican seafood restaurant with more than 1,000 5-star reviews on Yelp. Southern California is home to nearly two dozen of the top restaurants that made the list.



If you're looking to eat at the top restaurant in the U.S. according to Yelp, you don't have to go too far if you live in Southern California.

Casual Mexican seafood restaurant Holbox, located near the entrance of a food hall called Mercado La Paloma in South Los Angeles, ranked #1 on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2025.

Holbox's name comes from the Mayan-named island off Mexico's northern Yucatán Peninsula, where chef-owner Gilberto Cetina was born. The seafood eatery opened in 2017, quickly gaining recognition among diners and winning several awards, including a Michelin star and a James Beard Award finalist nod for Chef Gilberto.

Popular menu items mentioned by Yelpers include the applewood-smoked fish heads and mequite-grilled octopus on the hot menu, and various ceviches and aguachiles on their cold menu. Only fresh local ingredients are used.

"100% worth the hype! In case you’ve been under a rock and haven’t tried this amazing Mexican seafood counter, go now. Everything from the scallops and ceviche to the octopus and tacos will just blow your mind. Love seeing a local fast-casual place being recognized for the absolute gem it is," Yelp Elite Tiffany T. wrote.

Following the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires that destroyed communities in the LA area, Holbox provided meals for victims and first responders.

Holbox has 1,000+ 5-star reviews on Yelp.

These are the other Southern California restaurants that made the top 100 list:

Baba Kabob - San Diego

Berry Brand - Tustin

Beyer Deli - San Diego

Big Jim's Roast Beef - San Diego

Cardelli's Italian Market Deli and Catering - Riverside

Daddy Ji - Claremont

GONZO! Ramen - Carlsbad

Heritage Barbecue - San Juan Capistrano

La Copine - Yucca Valley

Lord Empanada - Monrovia

North Shore Plate Lunch - Norco

Phonomenal, National City

Rosemarie's Burgers - San Diego

Shawarma Guys - La Mesa

Shlap Muan Wings - Long Beach

Sunbliss Café - Anaheim

Tai He Ju - El Monte

West Coast Cheesesteaks - Glendora

The Source: Information for this story is from Yelp.



