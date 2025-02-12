These Southern California restaurants made Yelp's Top 100 list for 2025
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to eat at the top restaurant in the U.S. according to Yelp, you don't have to go too far if you live in Southern California.
Casual Mexican seafood restaurant Holbox, located near the entrance of a food hall called Mercado La Paloma in South Los Angeles, ranked #1 on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2025.
Holbox's name comes from the Mayan-named island off Mexico's northern Yucatán Peninsula, where chef-owner Gilberto Cetina was born. The seafood eatery opened in 2017, quickly gaining recognition among diners and winning several awards, including a Michelin star and a James Beard Award finalist nod for Chef Gilberto.
Popular menu items mentioned by Yelpers include the applewood-smoked fish heads and mequite-grilled octopus on the hot menu, and various ceviches and aguachiles on their cold menu. Only fresh local ingredients are used.
"100% worth the hype! In case you’ve been under a rock and haven’t tried this amazing Mexican seafood counter, go now. Everything from the scallops and ceviche to the octopus and tacos will just blow your mind. Love seeing a local fast-casual place being recognized for the absolute gem it is," Yelp Elite Tiffany T. wrote.
Following the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires that destroyed communities in the LA area, Holbox provided meals for victims and first responders.
Holbox has 1,000+ 5-star reviews on Yelp.
These are the other Southern California restaurants that made the top 100 list:
- Baba Kabob - San Diego
- Berry Brand - Tustin
- Beyer Deli - San Diego
- Big Jim's Roast Beef - San Diego
- Cardelli's Italian Market Deli and Catering - Riverside
- Daddy Ji - Claremont
- GONZO! Ramen - Carlsbad
- Heritage Barbecue - San Juan Capistrano
- La Copine - Yucca Valley
- Lord Empanada - Monrovia
- North Shore Plate Lunch - Norco
- Phonomenal, National City
- Rosemarie's Burgers - San Diego
- Shawarma Guys - La Mesa
- Shlap Muan Wings - Long Beach
- Sunbliss Café - Anaheim
- Tai He Ju - El Monte
- West Coast Cheesesteaks - Glendora
The Source: Information for this story is from Yelp.