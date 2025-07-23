These are California's top Hawaiian restaurants, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - Five Hawaiian restaurants in Los Angeles were just named to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 50 Hawaiian Restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.
One restaurant even made the top five!
The list, which features a mix of true Hawaiian, plate lunch, and fusion, was put together by Yelp Elites who identified businesses in the Hawaiian category, then ranked those restaurants based on the volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp Elite Squad members for each businesses. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 9, 2025.
Here are the California restaurants that made the cut:
- Tropicali, Big Bear Lake (#3)
- Broken Mouth, Los Angeles (#4)
- It's Raw Poke Shop, San Diego (#6)
- Tuna Kahuna, Burlingame (#9)
- Good Friends Hawaiian Poke, Davis (#11)
- Jus' Poke, Redondo Beach (#12)
- Malama Pono Restaurant, Los Angeles (#15)
- Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Restaurant, Torrance (#23)
- Poke Land, Thousand Oaks (#25)
- Poké Chop, Encinitas (#28)
- Top Restaurant, Pasadena (#34)
- Breezy, San Juan Capistrano (#46)
