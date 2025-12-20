Yelp’s No. 1 ramen spot for 2025 is in Los Angeles: See the list

The Brief A Los Angeles ramen spot claimed the #1 spot in the U.S. for its high-quality cuts of meat and house-made noodles. Nine ramen places in California made Yelp's annual list. The 2025 list highlights a growing demand for brothless "Mazemen" and yuzu-infused chicken stocks.



From authentic sushi and onigiri to trending "tamago" (Japanese egg salad) sandwiches, Los Angeles' appetite for Japanese cuisine is reaching new heights.

It's evident in Yelp's list of the Top 100 Ramen Shops in the U.S. for 2025, where a San Fernando Valley ramen place ranked first, and eight others across the state were recognized.

To build the rankings, Yelp analyzed ramen listings nationwide and evaluated them based on review volume, positive ratings, and other reviewer criteria. As with all Yelp rankings, winners must hold a passing health score.

Local perspective:

The top honor went to Bincho in LA's Tarzana neighborhood.

Known for its "next-level" broths and deliciously balanced toppings, diners are specifically drawn to the signature Bincho Tonkotsu, which features a pork broth developed by chef-owner Toshiro Tagami that fans describe as "rich, creamy, and full of flavor." The dish is served with springy, custom-cut noodles designed to absorb the broth, topped with tender chashu pork, wood ear mushrooms, and green onions.

Another standout is the Yuzu Chicken Ramen, which offers a citrusy chicken broth with slow-building heat and a refreshing finish.

"The flavor comes from jidori, known as the ‘wagyu of chicken,’ and yuzu imported from Japan," Tagami, who previously cooked at LA's acclaimed Tsujita Artisan Noodle, told Yelp. He notes that the chicken breast meat is also infused with yuzu.

Fans also recommend the handmade, pan-fried gyoza, describing them as "crispy on the outside and like a soup dumpling on the inside."

What they're saying:

Reviewers and Tagami highlight the meticulous sourcing and technique behind the menu.

"Bincho Ramen is ‘Iron Chef’–level Japanese ramen! Everything here is flawless, from broth to noodles to toppings. Their standout, in my opinion, is the [Bincho Clear Tonkotsu] pork ramen. It is stellar! You don’t eat pork? Try the Yuzu Chicken Ramen, a specialty that’s hard to find at most ramen shops. The chef/owner (Toshiro-san) is so nice and sincere. He does his own take on ramen and it is beyond good!" one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Big picture view:

Here are the other ramen spots in California that made the top 100:

Sushi Mura, Buena Park (#3)

Mazera, La Habra (#6)

Maru Ramen, Northridge (#11)

Sen Noodle House, Santa Clarita (#13)

Susuru Ramen Bar, Los Angeles (#15)

A Table Wayne's Kitchen, Manteca (#15)

Tama Sushi, Huntington Beach (#17)

Noodle in a Haystack, San Francisco (#19)