45 California taco spots make Yelp's top 100 list

The Brief A new Yelp list of the "Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025" found that California has nearly half of the best taco spots in the U.S. A North Hollywood restaurant, Birriera Familia Castro, was ranked the number one spot for birria tacos. The list was compiled using data and community reviews from Yelp to determine the top-rated spots.



National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 7.

If you're looking for some of the best tacos in America, you won't have to go too far — but you probably already know this.

Yelp recently released its list of "Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025" and unsurprisingly, California dominated all other states with 45 out of the top 100 spots, followed by Texas, Arizona, and Hawaii.

The list was compiled using Yelp data and community reviews.

California is "taco country"

Local perspective:

California is home to a whopping 45 top spots this year. According to Yelp, the state also showcases its long-time-favored, seafood-forward Baja-style tacos, like at Michelin-starred, counter-order Holbox (#5) and from the garage and driveway of a private Los Angeles home, Mariscos El Chito (#10).

This year, Yelp reviewers ranked Birrieria Familia Castro the #1 spot for birrieras in the U.S. Located in North Hollywood, the family owned and operated restaurant is known for its generous portions passed down from generations.

Yelpers say the most popular versions of this spot's juicy birria tacos include the quesatacos (crunchy tacos with cheese inside), vampiros (small, deep-fried, open face tortillas with griddle cheese on top), and mulitas (two tortillas stacked like a sandwich). Yelpers also say you don't want to skip out on the housemate consomé.

‘A family tradition passed down from my grandmother’

What they're saying:

"Our birria is a family tradition passed down from my grandmother, who learned it from her mother," said Anthony Castro, who owns the restaurant with his mom and dad, Gema and José Castro.

"We make everything fresh on-site, from our tortillas to our drinks and salsas," Anthony said.

"The [5-star] rating is very well deserved! I had an asada taco, birria taco, and asada mulita. All were absolutely fantastic! IMHO, the best tacos don’t need anything more than well-marinated meat, onions, cilantro, and a little sauce, and these absolutely delivered. (The avocado sauce was the perfect complement to the tacos.) The Castros’ son, Anthony, stopped by the table to chat and was really welcoming." —Jonathan R.

California's top taco spots

Big picture view:

Here are all the California taco spots that made the list:

Roundhouse Deli, Roseville (#4)

Holbox, Los Angeles (#5)

Nico's Tacos, Roseville (#9)

Mariscos El Chito, Los Angeles (#10)

Locos Tacos Inc., Citrus Heights (#11)

Terrific Tacos, San Diego (#13)

Conchita's Tacos, Los Angeles (#14)

Tacos Guelaguetza, Los Angeles (#17)

Borreguitas Bar Express, Pomona (#19)

De Cabeza el Único, Chula Vista (#22)

Chicana Vegana, Fullerton (#23)

La Jalisciense, Santa Nella (#24)

Mariscos Jalisco, Los Angeles (#27)

Tacos La China, Los Angeles (#29)

El Cocinero, Van Nuys (#31)

Taqui Taqui, Los Angeles (#32)

Birrieria Little Tijuana, Riverside (#33)

Craft and Taco Lounge, Escondido (#37)

Noyo Fish Company, Fort Bragg (#38)

Ranchos Onsite Tacos, Los Angeles (#39)

Tacos El Vampiro, Sylmar (#40)

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, Culver City (#43)

The Craft Taco at SOVA, San Diego (#45)

Birrieria Esquivel, South Gate (#49)

Tacos Y Que, Whittier (#50)

Compas Tacos, Lake Elsinore (#51)

Tacos De Birria Estilo Guadalajara, Laguna Hills (#54)

Fredo's Vegan Tacos, Castroville (#55)

Crudo, Palm Springs (#56)

Sinaloa Mexican and Seafood, Oceanside (#57)

Mariscos Jaliscos, Los Angeles (#58)

The Waves Taco Club, San Diego (#59)

Str8 Up Tacos, Lakewood (#61)

Quiote, Petaluma (#66)

Cocina Hijole Maria, Concord (#68)

Taco Nazo, Bellflower (#69)

Roxy's Tacos, San Diego (#73)

PlanTita's Kitchen, Long Beach (#75)

Tigres Fuego, Redondo Beach (#77)

Al Carajo, San Francisco (#79)

Taqueria Cuernacavca Express, Ventura (#81)

Blady's Tacos, Huntington Beach (#86)

Birria Mi Rancho, Oxnard (#87)

Martiniz Fresko Kitchen, Norco (#98)

To see the full top 100 list, tap or click here.