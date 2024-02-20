When will it stop raining in Southern California? Here's what to expect

Southern California continues to deal with soggy conditions, howling winds and pockets of flooding as a powerful atmospheric river continues to pound the region.

The Los Angeles area remained on high alert for landslides and an off-ramp on the 405 Freeway, one of the area’s busiest, remains closed indefinitely due to a sinkhole.

It’s the second days-long storm to impact the area in recent weeks after a relentless atmospheric river pounded the area and even turned deadly. Ahead of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency for eight counties in Southern California and LA Mayor Karen Bass issued a local state of emergency, with President Joe Biden offering federal aid.

It’s been gloomy, but there is some relief in sight.

When will the rain stop?

Well, meteorologists predict the latest storm will begin tapering off by Wednesday night.

If you’ve been missing the sunny weather Southern California is known for, you’ll be happy about what’s in store late this week. On Thursday and Friday, expect mostly sunny skies, light winds and dry conditions. So, if you’ve been craving a hike or outdoor activities, those are the days to do it. Another perk will be the great air quality.

In addition, there will be slight warming with afternoon highs hovering near 70 degrees in parts of Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

However, there’s a catch. Winter is still in full swing, after all.

When will it start raining again?

Be sure to keep your umbrella handy. After two days of relief, another storm was set to begin approaching Southern California.

The seven-day forecast shows rain chances return Saturday and into at least Monday. For those in the mountain communities, snow will also return during the upcoming storm.