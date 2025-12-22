Man killed in Pico-Union shooting
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot Sunday night, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 15th Street and Kenmore Avenue in the Pico-Union neighborhood.
According to police, the 25-year-old victim was on the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is unknown.
Additionally, authorities have not yet released the name of the victim or a potential motive for the violence.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.