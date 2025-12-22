Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Pico-Union shooting

Published  December 22, 2025 6:32am PST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night at the intersection of 15th Street and Kenmore Avenue in the Pico-Union neighborhood.
    • The victim was on the street when he was targeted by an unidentified individual and was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The suspect remains at large, and LAPD homicide detectives are currently investigating to determine a motive and identify leads.

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 15th Street and Kenmore Avenue in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was on the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. 

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Additionally, authorities have not yet released the name of the victim or a potential motive for the violence. 

What's next:

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLos AngelesPico-Union