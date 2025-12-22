Man killed in Pico-Union shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night at the intersection of 15th Street and Kenmore Avenue in the Pico-Union neighborhood. The victim was on the street when he was targeted by an unidentified individual and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect remains at large, and LAPD homicide detectives are currently investigating to determine a motive and identify leads.



A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 15th Street and Kenmore Avenue in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was on the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Additionally, authorities have not yet released the name of the victim or a potential motive for the violence.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.