Culver City PD returning stolen packages after pulling over alleged 'career criminal'

The Brief Culver City police recovered stolen packages, identification and other items during a traffic stop involving a suspected career criminal ahead of Christmas. Officers say the stop happened early in the morning near Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway and led to an arrest for burglary. Police are urging residents to secure deliveries and report suspicious activity as they work to return stolen packages to their owners by Christmas Day.



The Culver City Police Department is working around the clock to return stolen packages and presents in time for Christmas.

The department recovered bags of stolen property during a traffic stop.

Police are encouraging residents to take extra steps to secure packages. That could mean setting alerts for delivery or simply bringing them inside as quickly as possible.

"Our officers are always working to be vigilant to protect our community from this type of theft," said Jennifer Atenza, the public information officer with the Culver City Police Department.

Over the weekend, Culver City police officers say they pulled over a driver for a hazardous moving violation.

Officers say the traffic stop happened around 3:30 a.m. near Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway.

During the traffic stop, officers say they discovered a career criminal who not only had a lengthy criminal history but also allegedly had a firearm and bags of stolen property inside his vehicle.

"We have stolen packages belonging to several different people, stolen identification and drug paraphernalia that was recovered," said Atenza.

Police say many of those stolen packages are addressed to Culver City residents.

"Every holiday season, there's an uptick in this kind of theft," said Atenza.

"It's really great to remind everybody that during this holiday season, we have all kinds of packages and gifts arriving at our front doorsteps, to be mindful and vigilant," said Atenza.

The driver was arrested for burglary. The department says it's a reminder to anyone thinking of snatching gifts or stealing packages this holiday season that you will get caught.

As for the stolen mail and packages, the police department is working to return them to residents by Christmas Day.

"We look forward to being able to reunite them with their items. We understand they very likely may be holiday gifts and want to make sure they get back to them on time," said Atenza.

Police say proper lighting and motion detectors can also help deter criminals from theft.

Culver City police encourage residents to report any suspicious activity.