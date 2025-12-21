2 girls killed in fire at home in Murrieta

The Brief A fire destroyed a home in Murrieta, killing two girls. The girls' mother is feared to have lost her eyesight from the fire, loved ones say on a GoFundMe page. The fire also killed the family's pets.



A fire at a home in Murrieta killed two girls and seriously injured their mom.

What we know:

According to the Murrieta Fire and Rescue, the fire broke out at a mobile home park in the 41000 block of Knight Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 20.

The fire ended up killing two young girls and, according to a GoFundMe set up by loved ones, their mother may lost lost her vision as she fights for her life at the hospital. Two others were taken to the hospital and killed multiple house pets, firefighters say.

The fire destroyed a mobile home, a carport, three vehicles, two outbuilding and a large pine tree, firefighters say.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the family who lost their house and their two daughters to the fire. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.