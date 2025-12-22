Video game community mourns loss of Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella

article

The global video game community is mourning the sudden death of Vince Zampella, a pioneering video game developer best known as a co-creator of the Call of Duty franchise, who was killed in a fiery crash on the Angeles Crest Highway, authorities confirmed.

Zampella, 55, was one of two people killed Sunday afternoon when a Ferrari veered off the roadway on a winding, mountainous stretch of Angeles Crest Highway in unincorporated Los Angeles County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:45 p.m. near milepost marker 62.70. CHP investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and became fully engulfed in flames.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped inside, CHP said. Both victims died at the scene. It remains unclear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Authorities have not officially released the identities of the victims pending notification of next of kin, but Zampella has been confirmed through several accounts.

Angeles Crest Highway is a popular route for drivers and motorcyclists but is also known for its sharp curves, narrow lanes and history of serious**—sometimes fatal—**crashes.

Zampella was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern gaming. He helped create the Call of Duty franchise, one of the highest-grossing video game series of all time, and later played a major role in building the massively popular Apex Legends franchise, played by millions around the world.

Fans say his work had a lasting impact.

"You never met him, but you know he had a huge impact on your life," said Jalen Jenkins, a video game enthusiast. "Anyone who came across his games felt it."

In a statement, Electronic Arts confirmed Zampella’s death, calling it an "unimaginable loss" and saying his influence on the video game industry was "profound and far-reaching."

The official Call of Duty account added: "Millions of us have been forever inspired by Vince Zampella’s work. We offer our deepest condolences to Vince’s family, friends and fans on his tragic passing."

Zampella leaves behind three children. His oldest is 26 years old.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer D. Dennis at the CHP Altadena Area Office at (626) 296-8100.