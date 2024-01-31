California rain: Downpours, mountain snow, high surf strike SoCal

It’s time to layer up and grab an umbrella before you head out for your morning commute as the first of two storms has arrived in Southern California.

The storm made its way into the region late Wednesday night and more widespread rainfall was expected throughout the day on Thursday. Some areas braced for potential flooding, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting downpours in certain areas, which prompted them to issue a Flood Watch for a portion of the Southwestern part of the state, including the Inland Empire.

Weather Alerts

Flood Watch

Due to expected excessive rainfall, a Flood Watch was in effect for several parts of Southern California from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. This includes sections of San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties in cities such as Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Garden Grove, Fontana, Huntington Beach, Corona, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, Crestline, Wrightwood, Fullerton, Ontario, Laguna Beach, Escondido and Santa Ana.

The NWS said the flood threat will fall below the snow level, which is expected between 7,000 and 7,500 feet. Rainfall totals between one-half to three-quarters of an inch per hour are possible.

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service issued a weather storm warning for the San Bernardino County mountains from 4 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. This includes the areas of Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood.

The NWS said the combination of gusty winds and heavy snow would pound the area. The expected snowfall accumulation totals are as follows:

Between 2–6 inches for elevations from 6,000 to 7,000 ft.

Between 6–12 inches for elevations from 7,000 to 8,000 ft.

Between 12–24 inches for communities above 8,000 ft.

The NWS forecasts the snow level will rise between 7,000 to 7,500 feet Thursday morning and will drop to 5,000 ft. by Thursday evening.

Only necessary travel is recommended.

Wind Advisory

Winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph were possible in the valleys in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The advisory was in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory was in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Saturday for the Ventura County and Los Angeles County beaches, as well as the Malibu Coast.

What’s next?

The storm was expected to taper off by Friday night before a second storm moves into the region by Saturday evening, with rain chances lingering through next Thursday.