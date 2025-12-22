article

If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited.

Most stores and restaurants in California are closed on the major holiday, so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Day

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:

Albertsons

CVS

7-Eleven

Circle K

Safeway

Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)

Vons

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

Ralph’s

Sam's Club

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House. Click here for a full list of restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.