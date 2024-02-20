3-day rain totals in California so far

Steady rain is falling across much of Los Angeles County Tuesday as a three-day storm arrived, accompanied by numerous flash flood warnings and at least one evacuation warning as authorities urged caution on area roads.

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Los Angeles County except the Antelope Valley until Thursday. Flooding resulting from excessive rainfall is possible. The greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with the possibility of a half inch to 1 inch of rain per hour.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories will be in affect through Wednesday morning over much of Los Angeles County, and the NWS said "there have been many reports of rockslides, mudslides and flooded roads" Monday in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Here are the latest three-day rain totals as of Tuesday morning, as recorded by the National Weather Service.

LA County Coast and Metro

Bel Air: 3.22

Leo Carrillo: 2.71

Beverly Hills: 2.49

Santa Monica: 1.93

Hollywood Reservoir: 1.92

Culver City: 1.33

Downtown LA: 1.15

LAX: 1.00

Hawthorne: 0.87

Long Beach: 0.71

San Fernando Valley

Porter Ranch: 3.23

Woodland Hills: 2.02

La Canada Flintridge: 1.79

Agoura Hills: 1.76

Northridge: 1.55

Calabasas: 1.52

Canoga Park: 1.52

Chatsworth Reservoir: 1.46

San Rafael Hills: 1.43

Van Nuys: 1.23

San Gabriel Valley

Morris Dam: 1.71

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 1.70

Pasadena: 1.68

East Pasadena: 1.57

Alhambra: 1.27

Santa Fe Dam: 1.16

Whittier: 0.99

Claremont: 0.98

La Verne: 0.94

Santa Clarita Valley

Newhall: 1.89

Castaic: 1.77

Del Valle: 1.39

Castaic Junction: 1.18

Catalina Island

Catalina Island: 1.26

Antelope Valley

Poppy Park: 0.48

Lancaster: 0.19

Palmdale: 0.12

Valyermo: 0.04

Saddleback Butte: 0.02

Ventura County Coast

Saticoy: 4.26

Ventura: 4.23

La Conchita: 4.01

Oxnard: 3.24

Camarillo: 2.26

Ventura County Coastal, Inter Valleys

Santa Paula: 4.22

Ojai: 3.68

Lake Piru: 3.14

Fillmore: 3.12

Moorpark: 1.92

Thousand Oaks: 1.59

Westlake Village: 1.58

Simi Valley: 1.49

Newbury Park: 1.30

City News Service contributed to this report.