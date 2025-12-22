Timeline: When will it rain in Los Angeles?

Santa Claus is facing a soggy Southern California stop as heavy rain is expected to move into Los Angeles.

Pineapple Express headed to Southern California for Christmas: What to know

What we know:

A strong storm system will make its way to Southern California this holiday season, bringing flooding and possible mudslide concerns. On top of that, gusty southeast winds will also hit the area during parts of this week.

Below is a timeline of the winter storm heading to Southern California:

MONDAY, DEC. 22

Angelenos may see up to a quater inch of rain in the evening, according to Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger.

TUESDAY, DEC. 23

A flood watch will be issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening. The day will start with light rain, but then into the night, a heavy burst may bring several inches of rain from late Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24, CHRISTMAS EVE

Wednesday will be the peak of the storms. Up to four inches of rain is possible, and some spots in the foothills and the mountains may see even heavier rain. The area will be under a flood watch through the evening.

"A big batch is coming through here, and it's not just that we're talking heavy rain, but there could be some hail, some strong winds, a brief tornado somewhere can't be ruled out of all this on Wednesday," Krueger said on the storm systems for midnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

THURSDAY, DEC. 25, CHRISTMAS DAY

A second burst will hit the area, which may bring another one to two inches of rain.

FRIDAY, DEC. 26

Some rain will linger in parts of the area.

"Good news is this weekend we will be drying out," Krueger said.

