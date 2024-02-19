405 Freeway off-ramp closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
LOS ANGELES - Heads up, commuters!
A sinkhole has shut down the northbound 405 Freeway off-ramp at Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive until further notice, Caltrans District 7 announced.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes as there is no estimated time for reopening as repairs are being completed.
Photo courtesy Caltrans
According to Caltrans, the repairs are categorized under "long term."
It's unknown at this time what may have caused the sinkhole, but multiple storm systems that have battered the Southern California region could be a contributing factor.