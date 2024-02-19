California rain totals: Atmospheric river brings more flooding, rare tornado threat

The first of two waves of yet another powerful atmospheric river is soaking California on Monday, bringing periods of heavy rain, snow, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and the threat of landslides to the Golden State.

Although this system isn't expected to pack the same punch as the area's recent record-setting downpours, flood fears are still heightened due to the region's soaked terrain, prompting Los Angeles city officials to put comprehensive measures in place to manage the effects of the winter storm.

Not only will the state be threatened by intense rain and wind , but severe weather is also possible, including a rare tornado threat across portions of the Sacramento Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, a total of 2 to 5 inches is expected across the coasts and valleys, and 4 to 8 inches across south and southwest-facing mountain slopes and foothills. Peak rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour are likely.

A flood watch will be in effect in most of Los Angeles County from early Monday through Wednesday morning, and from Monday evening through Wednesday morning in Orange County.

LA County Public Works officials issued a "phase 2 debris flow forecast" Sunday for the Land Fire burn area east of Sun Valley. The alert was in effect from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which said moderate flooding and mudflow/sediment deposition should be anticipated in the area of McDonald Creek, Del Arroyo Drive and La Tuna Canyon Road.

"If conditions worsen, evacuation orders may be issued and evacuation sites will be identified," the LAFD said. "Take action now to be ready to quickly evacuate if you live on the streets along La Tuna Canyon Road with the borders of Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, and Ledge Avenue to the west."

Farther south, a portion of Benedict Canyon Road was restricted to local access only due to a collapsing roadway. The "soft closure" was in effect from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive, with Deep Canyon Drive suggested as an alternate route.

Also, a portion of Mulholland Drive remained closed to through traffic between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive due to severe road damage at four locations. That closure was expected to last weeks, officials said.

The storm is also expected to produce high surf and gusty winds in the mountains and foothills. Snow levels during the peak of the storm will be about 8,000 feet, lowering to around 7,000 feet Monday or Tuesday, with 5 to 10 inches possible between 6,500 and 8,000 feet.

A high surf advisory was issued for Sunday through Tuesday at all west and southwest facing beaches, with waves up to 10-15 feet expected.

The FOX Forecast Center said that while the amount of moisture coming off the Pacific Ocean will be less concentrated than the past atmospheric river events, it’s the duration of the storm that will be problematic.

Computer forecast models indicate steering winds, which usually push along low-pressure systems , will considerably weaken, allowing the storm to sit and spin off the coast for two to three days.

That Level 2 out of 4 risk of flooding is across an area that stretches from Northern California to Central California, including much of the Golden State's coastline from the Eureka area to the U.S. - Mexico border.

The flood threat continues on Tuesday, and the risk of flooding will be located in Southern California from Los Angeles to San Diego on Wednesday.

Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected to return Thursday and Friday, before another possible bout of light rain next weekend.

FOX Weather and City News Service contributed to this report.