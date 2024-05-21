Metro violence: Timeline of recent incidents

A man was stabbed on a Metro bus in Lynwood just after 11 a.m. on Friday. The incident occurred out of the view of the bus driver, near the back of the bus.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended and arrested by police.

The attack took place on Metro Bus 5777 along Route 60 as it approached the bus stop at Long Beach Boulevard and Norton. Eyewitnesses across the street expressed their alarm at the news, noting the ongoing violence on public transportation.

"We cannot have metal detectors to go inside the bus," said one concerned bystander. Another, identified as Danny, commented, "Things are not going to change on the Metro or the field because there is not enough security. I feel like the more they wait on that the less safe it's going to be."

This stabbing is the latest in a series of violent incidents on Metro transit:

"This is scary. They should put more security around the area," said one woman in response to the attacks.

Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department addressed the recent string of Metro incidents, stating, "I think we're doing a really good job actually, though we have had these tragedies and none of that is lost on us."

In response to the attack, Supervisor and Vice Chair of the Metro Board Janice Hahn issued a statement calling for increased law enforcement on the transit system. "The attack today on a Metro bus in Lynwood is horrific and yet another grim reason that we need a surge of law enforcement on our transit system," Hahn said.

Sheriff Luna promised more uniformed presence from his department as a short-term solution, acknowledging, "Staffing isn't going to fix everything."

Metro officials also released a statement expressing concern over the rise in crime on the transit system and commending the swift action of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in apprehending the suspect.

"Metro shares the concerns of our employees and customers about the increased severity of crime we are seeing in our cities on the Metro system. Metro hopes for a swift and full recovery to the victim and commends the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for their prompt action in apprehending the suspect," the statement read.

The LAPD and Metro officials continue to investigate the incident and discuss measures to enhance security and safety for passengers.