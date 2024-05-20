Commerce Metro shooting: Man charged after randomly walking up to passenger, killing him

A man has been charged with the shooting death of a passenger onboard a Metro bus in Commerce.

Winston Apolinario Rivera, 30, was charged with one count of murder. He also faces a special allegation of the use of a firearm. If convicted, he faces 35 years to life in prison.

On May 17, just before 5 p.m., Juan Luis Gomez-Ramirez was riding on a Metro bus on the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue, when Rivera entered and sat behind him.

According to the LA County DA's Office, as the bus came to a stop, Rivera allegedly walked to the rear exit, stopped behind Gomez-Ramirez, pointed a gun at his head and shot him… instantly killing him.

Rivera then exited the bus and fled. He was arrested shortly after nearby.

It is unknown what caused the shooting.

"This tragic and senseless shooting claimed the life of a beloved husband and father innocently riding on a Metro bus," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Such acts of violence are absolutely unacceptable, and we will hold accountable those who perpetrate these heinous crimes."

This shooting comes as Metro is facing an increase in violence aboard their trains and buses.

The shooting in Commerce was the fourth attack on a Metro bus and/or train that week. The shooting also happened the same day Mayor and Metro Board of Directors Chair Karen Bass ordered an "immediate surge" in public safety personnel on buses and trains to increase their visibility and deter crime.



