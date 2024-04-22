Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed in neck at Studio City Metro station

By
Published  April 22, 2024 7:19am PDT
Studio City
FOX 11
article

A Metro train sign at a station in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway Monday after a woman was stabbed in the neck at the Studio City Metro station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The stabbing was reported around 5 a.m. The woman was stabbed on the platform, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown. 

SUGGESTED:

No suspect information was released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 