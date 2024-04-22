Woman stabbed in neck at Studio City Metro station
article
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway Monday after a woman was stabbed in the neck at the Studio City Metro station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The stabbing was reported around 5 a.m. The woman was stabbed on the platform, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
SUGGESTED:
- Man grilling in shopping cart, using sword as skewer arrested near Santa Monica Pier
- LA Mayor Karen Bass home during break-in; suspect in custody
- 3 boys accused of beating homeless man in Long Beach arrested
- Man accused of stabbing roommate to death in Santa Ana
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.