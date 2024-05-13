Juvenile stabbed on Metro bus in Glendale; 1 suspect still on the run

An attempted robbery on a Metro bus in Glendale ended with a juvenile getting stabbed and being sent to the hospital Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vassar Street and Brand Boulevard, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers said three suspects, all juveniles, tried to rob another person on a Metro bus. That's when the victim was stabbed.

The attempted thieves tried to make a run for it. Police detained two suspects, and said one is still on the run.

The stabbing victim was brought to LA County USC Medical Center. Their condition wasn't immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.