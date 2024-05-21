Another stabbing reported on Metro bus

Another stabbing was reported on a Metro bus Tuesday morning, this time in Lynwood.

The stabbing, which reportedly happened on the bus, was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the corner of Norton Avenue and Long Beach Blvd.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Services Bureau told FOX 11.

"Deputies responded to a Metro bus located at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Norton Avenue in the city of Lynwood regarding an assault call for service," the sheriff's department said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.

"One adult victim was stabbed in the leg," the statement said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition pending further medical evaluation. The suspect was located by TSB deputies and arrested. There is no additional information at this time."

The suspect's name was not immediately released. The investigation was continuing. It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.

RELATED:

This comes just one day after a 30-year-old man was charged with murder for allegedly shooting a fellow passenger on a Metro bus in Commerce.

Just last week, Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board of Directors Chair Karen Bass said she had ordered an "immediate surge" in public safety personnel on buses and trains to increase their visibility and deter crime in response to a spate of violence on the transit system.

"The spike in violent crime has been absolutely unacceptable," Bass said at a Thursday morning news conference.

CNS contributed to this report.