4 shot at one of several street takeovers under investigation in LA County

Authorities are investigating a string of street takeovers in the South Los Angeles and Compton areas over the weekend, including one in which four people were shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

That shooting happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. during a street takeover in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in the Compton area, officials said. The four people who were shot were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

No arrests were reported and no suspect information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, in the South Los Angeles area, five street takeovers were reported beginning at 11:20 p.m. Sunday near Century Boulevard and Western Avenue, according to authorities.

Police arrested 24 people and issued 15 citations for various traffic violations in connection with those takeovers. Fourteen vehicles were also impounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Earlier that same day, LAPD officers impounded more than 30 vehicles involved in a street takeover on the 6th Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. Officials said the street takeover participants had shut down the entire bridge and when officers moved in to break up the illegal activity, some of the participants tried to run away to the lower grand tunnel area. It's unclear if any arrests were made.

City News Service contributed to this report.