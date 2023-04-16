Street takeover leads to looting in Compton

Thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a Compton business overnight after a street takeover led to looting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the 1900 block of Alondra Boulevard overnight Saturday, for several street takeovers in the area.

Video taken from the scene showed a massive crowd of people kicking down the door of a gas station at the corner of Alondra Boulevard and S. Central Avenue before rushing into the store and pulling items off the shelves.

The LASD said that deputies were not able to intervene as the crowd rushed the store, saying it was "due to safety concerns, as the looters greatly outnumbered the deputies on scene."

Just one person was arrested after it all.