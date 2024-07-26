LA firefighters rescue cat from burning home in Tarzana

Los Angeles firefighters came to the rescue when a cat was trapped inside a burning home in Tarzana.

Isaac Wiseman watched as the home he had lived in for only two months burned, with all of his family's worldly possessions inside. But there was only one thing that mattered: Cheetah, his 14-year-old cat, whom he had raised since she was a kitten after buying her for his then little girl.

It was just before 11:00 Monday night when Wiseman and his family returned home to find their house on fire. The flames were visible for blocks. Wiseman begged firefighters to save Cheetah, and they did just that, rescuing her from the burning house.

She was later rushed to a veterinary ER. While the family laments all that they have lost, they have gratitude in their hearts today.

"She's actually my daughter's cat. We adopted her together, but then after my divorce, I had to keep her. I promised my daughter I would take care of her," said Wiseman.

"And you did just that. Together with the firefighters, you were able to rescue her," replied FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

"Yes, I really appreciate that. Thank you to the fire department," Wiseman added.

There you see her, Cheetah went to the veterinary emergency room where she was diagnosed with smoke inhalation. She will be watched closely for the next 24 hours, but veterinarians are hopeful that she will be all right.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic of the home, but the official cause remains under investigation.