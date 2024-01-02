Compton street takeover turns into bakery break-in

A street takeover turned into a Compton bakery break-in overnight.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Ruben's Bakery located at 2701 N. Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said about 100 people reportedly broke into the bakery after a white car repeatedly backed into the front of the bakery so they could get inside.

SUGGESTED:

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple people run away and get into their vehicles to leave the scene.

It's unclear what was taken from the bakery.

No arrests have been made.

CONFIRMED INFORMATION:

1/2 fb 5:36:40 LASD

just before 330a

This was a commercial establishment break in

at a business on santa fe and el segundo

ruben's bakery

Deputies were responding to that when they got an additional call about approx 100 people breaking into business

Then they got a 3rd call of alarm at the business

related to a street takeover that took place nearby

they were also burning trash in the street

when deputies arrived they saw people scatter on foot and their vehicles

the car backed into the location (store front)

unsure what was taken--they are awaiting to take to the owner to determine what was stolen

no one has been detained