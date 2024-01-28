6th Street Bridge street takeover ends with 30 vehicles impounded

Thirty vehicles were impounded following an illegal street takeover crackdown on the 6th Street Bridge overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the street takeover participants had shut down the entire bridge and when officers moved in to break up the illegal activity, some of the participants tried to run away to the lower grand tunnel area.

Police did not specify how many people were detained, but said over 30 vehicles were impounded.

No other information was immediately available.