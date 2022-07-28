LAPD once again increases traffic enforcement on 6th Street Bridge
After several days of illegal activity, traffic and pedestrian enforcement were stepped up once again on the 6th Street Bridge Sunday.
LAPD increasing patrols on 6th Street Bridge
The goal was to help prevent more illegal activity from occurring on the bridge.
Another man gets a haircut on the Sixth Street Bridge as LAPD plans to step up enforcement
The Sixth Street Bridge has seen its fair share of trouble since its reopening, and on Friday, another man got a haircut in the middle of the bridge.
Sixth Street Bridge: Councilman calls out 'inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior'
"The graffiti's not going to disappear overnight," Councilman Kevin de León said. "I wish that folks could self-regulate their behaviors. And instead of costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars on an annual basis to clean up the mess they leave for all of us."
LAPD to conduct weekend traffic operation on Sixth Street Bridge
In the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity, officers will conduct traffic enforcements this weekend.
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
One couple is sharing how the bridge brought them love and happiness with a special wedding proposal.