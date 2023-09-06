SoCal universities make Forbes' national 'top colleges' list for 2023
LOS ANGELES - Forbes released its annual list of top colleges in the U.S., and a number of Southern California universities made the ranks.
Every year, Forbes highlights 500 universities across the nation that "check all the boxes."
There is no singular reason for a particular school to rank the way it does on the list, according to the publication. Instead, each university is analyzed and a variety of factors are considered, such as graduation rates, graduate salaries and outcomes for low-income students.
Here's some of who made the cut from Southern California:
- Loyola Marymount University (#203)
- Pepperdine University (#189)
- Cal State Northridge (#164)
- Cal State Los Angeles (#155)
- Scripps College (#150)
- University of San Diego (#128)
- Cal Poly Pomona (#116)
- Pitzer College (#115)
- Occidental College (#108)
- Cal State Long Beach (#103)
- Cal State Fullerton (#90)
- UC Riverside (#75)
- Harvey Mudd (#71)
- UC Irvine (#61)
- California Institute of Technology (#47)
- San Diego State University (#43)
- Claremont McKenna College (#41)
- Pomona College (#34)
- UC Santa Barbara (#24)
- UC San Deigo (#21)
- USC (#14)
- UCLA (#7)
Find Forbes' full list for 2023 here.