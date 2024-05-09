Flames sweep through RV dealership in Santa Fe Springs after intruder seen on lot

An estimated 15 RVs were destroyed or damaged after a massive fire ripped through a Santa Fe Springs dealership overnight.

The fire erupted at Mike Thompsons RV Super Store around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at its Santa Fe Springs location on Firestone Boulevard. The store has been in Southern California for decades. However, it is no longer owned by the Thompson family.

FOX 11 learned an intruder was spotted on surveillance cameras on the lot. When officers with the Whittier Police Department arrived at the scene to look for the suspect, they discovered smoke and immediately contacted the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department.

Investigators said the suspect was seen on video walking between trailers and eventually, a large fire erupted on the lot.

"Our investigator who arrived on scene shortly is going through some video surveillance. He's working closely with Whittier PD officers…he’s going to look at the facts, look at the scene, and come up with his determination," Batt. Chief Victor Marin with Santa Fe Springs Fire said.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed an aerial view of the estimated $1.5 million worth of damages.

Authorities added the lot has had issues with the homeless encampments at Coyote Creek nearby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those with information were asked to contact Whittier PD.