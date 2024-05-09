Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Little Tokyo bar

By
Published  May 9, 2024 9:45am PDT
Downtown LA
Four men were at a parking lot when shots rang out, investigators said.

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and a second person was wounded after a shooting outside a bar in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles, officials said. 

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of San Pedro and Boyd Streets. 

Investigators said four men were in a parking lot when one person pulled out a gun and opened fire. 

The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital where one of them died. The names of the victims have not been released. 

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter was not available. 