1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Little Tokyo bar

One person was killed and a second person was wounded after a shooting outside a bar in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of San Pedro and Boyd Streets.

Investigators said four men were in a parking lot when one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital where one of them died. The names of the victims have not been released.

SUGGESTED:

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter was not available.