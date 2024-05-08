Mega Millions ticket worth $419,367 sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Check your lottery tickets!
Someone in California is $419,367 richer.
According to the California Lottery website, one ticket matched five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
That lucky ticket was purchased at the Chevron Extra Mile located at 3774 Main Street in San Diego.
This comes after no one hit all the jackpot-winning numbers, which were: 26, 28, 36, 63, 66, and MB 15.
The drawing for the $331 million jackpot will be held Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m.
According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.