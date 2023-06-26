Expand / Collapse search

California community colleges adding student housing

By FOX 11
Published 
California
FOX 11

Community colleges adding student housing

Several local community colleges are looking to help students by offering student housing options.

LOS ANGELES - Several local community colleges are looking to help hundreds of students by offering student housing. 

Long Beach City College, Compton College, and Los Angeles Community College are all adding student housing options. 

In some cases, they'll also include housing for the children of students. 

SUGGESTED:

A recent report found that 60% of California college students face housing insecurity and 19% have been homeless.