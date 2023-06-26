California community colleges adding student housing
LOS ANGELES - Several local community colleges are looking to help hundreds of students by offering student housing.
Long Beach City College, Compton College, and Los Angeles Community College are all adding student housing options.
In some cases, they'll also include housing for the children of students.
SUGGESTED:
- LA to implement speed limit change on streets near 45 city schools
- Duke University to cover tuition for NC, SC students whose families earn $150K or less
- Huntington Beach considers limiting children's access to certain books
A recent report found that 60% of California college students face housing insecurity and 19% have been homeless.