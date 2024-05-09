Massive tree falls on Monrovia house

A massive tree fell onto a home in Monrovia, leaving the structure and a van parked in the driveway completely destroyed Thursday morning.

It's unknown why the tree fell, as there were no high winds or rain.

SkyFOX over the scene shows a red tag on one of the tree branches, as well as traffic cones in front of the home. Several people were also seen in front of the home, though it's unknown if they were the home's owners or neighbors.

SUGGESTED:

No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.