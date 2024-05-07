14-year-old girl charged with murdering other teen in South LA

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murdering another teen in South Los Angeles back in March.

The shooting happened on March 21, around 4:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said that's when 14-year-old Kendra McIntyre was walking near the intersection of S. Figueroa Street and W. 70th Street in South LA, when another 14-year-old girl shot her.

Paramedics brought McIntyre to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After weeks of investigating, the department identified their suspect. She was arrested on Monday, LAPD said. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged her with McIntyre's murder.

Police are still investigating the killing. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-786-5100.